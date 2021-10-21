Service:Celebration of Life Service
Name:Jerry & Sandra Freshour
Pronunciation: 
Age:85 & 81
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 23, 2021
Time:5:00 P.M.
Location:Prescott Eagles Nest, Prescott, Iowa
Visitation Location:An evening fellowship will follow at 5:30 P.M., with a dinner served
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:EveryStep Hospice and/or Vintage Park Assisted Living
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Brooks Cemetery, burial at a later date
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

