Jerry Duysen
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Jerry Duysen
Pronunciation:Dye-son
Age:87
From:Bellevue, NE
Previous:Henderson, IA
Day and Date:Saturday, July 24, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Carson, IA Community Center 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Jerry passed away back on December 29, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com  

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.