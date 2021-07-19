|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jerry Duysen
|Pronunciation:
|Dye-son
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Bellevue, NE
|Previous:
|Henderson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Carson, IA Community Center
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jerry passed away back on December 29, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Jerry Duysen, 87, Bellevue, NE
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
