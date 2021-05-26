Jerry Hume
Buy Now
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Jerry Hume
Pronunciation: 
Age:86
From:Thurman, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, May 30, 2021
Time:2:30 p.m.
Location:Tabor, IA Christian Church
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:United Cerebral Palsy Foundation; 1825 K Street; NW Ste 600; Washington DC  20006
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery:Grandview Cemetery - Rural Sidney, IA (private family inurnment to be held at later date)
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.