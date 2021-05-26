|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jerry Hume
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Thurman, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 30, 2021
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Tabor, IA Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Cerebral Palsy Foundation; 1825 K Street; NW Ste 600; Washington DC 20006
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Grandview Cemetery - Rural Sidney, IA (private family inurnment to be held at later date)
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Jerry Hume, 86, Thurman, Iowa
Gude Family Funeral Homes
