Service:  Funeral services
Name: Jerry Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:  86
From:  Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Tues, July 19, 2022
Time:  11:00 am
Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Location:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Visitation Day and Date:  Tues, Jul 19, 2022
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:00 am
Memorials: Charity of donor's choice
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Mount Hope Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.