Service:Pending Memorial
Name:Jerry L. Burroughs
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Jerry passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

