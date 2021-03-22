Jerry Byers
Service: Private family celebration of life
Name: Jerry Lee Byers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 27, 2021
Time: 
Location: Farm Creek Cemetery-Henderson, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Henderson Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Farm Creek Cemetery at Henderson, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

