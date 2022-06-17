|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jerry Lee Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 21, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 21, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|To the funeral home to help with final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO
|Notes:
|Jerry passed away at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, www.bramfuneralhome.com
Jerry Lee Smith, 87, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
