Jerry Lee Smith
Service:Funeral 
Name:Jerry Lee Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:87
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 21, 2022 
Time:2:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Visitation Start:1:00 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials:To the funeral home to help with final expenses 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO 
Notes:Jerry passed away at home on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, www.bramfuneralhome.com

