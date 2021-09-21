Service:Funeral
Name:Jerry Lynn Kelley
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Griswold and Elliott, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, September 24, 2021
Time:2 PM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:suggested to the Pleasant Township Cemetery Fence Project
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Pleasant Township Cemetery near Griswold, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

