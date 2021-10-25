|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jerry Parham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Harlan, Iowa
|Previous:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Jerry Parham, 77 of Harlan, Iowa formerly of Pacific Junction, Iowa
