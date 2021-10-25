Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Jerry Parham
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Harlan, Iowa
Previous:Pacific Junction, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
Visitation Start:1:00 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

