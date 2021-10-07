|Service:
|Funeral Service for
|Name:
|Jerry Warner Mez
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Avoca, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 9, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Trinity Lutheran Church - Avoca, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, October 8, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Hansen House - Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca
|Cemetery:
|Graceland Cemetery - Avoca
|Notes:
|www.pauleyjones.com
