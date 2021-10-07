Jerry Mez
Service: Funeral Service for
Name:Jerry Warner Mez 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From:Avoca, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 9, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Trinity Lutheran Church - Avoca, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 8, 2021 
Visitation Start:2:00 PM
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:Hansen House - Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Funeral Home:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca 
Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery - Avoca 
Notes:www.pauleyjones.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.