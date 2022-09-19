|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Jesse F. Hetzel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Malvern, Iowa
|Previous:
|Central City, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 22, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Tabor Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Tabor Cemetery, Tabor, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 20
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
Anniversaries
-
Sep 19
-
Sep 19