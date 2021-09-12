Jettie Gaines, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa
The family would like to thank the staff at the Exira Care Center for the exceptional and loving care they provided to Jettie.  Memorials may be directed to the family so they can show their appreciation to the staff.  

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic.  Immediately following the service lunch will be served in the fellowship hall followed by burial at the Atlantic Cemetery.  Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. 

The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jettie’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

