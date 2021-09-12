|Service:
|Celebration of Life Graveside
|Name:
|Jettie Gaines
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|First Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa
|Burial:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|One hour before the service
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
The family would like to thank the staff at the Exira Care Center for the exceptional and loving care they provided to Jettie. Memorials may be directed to the family so they can show their appreciation to the staff.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic, Iowa
|Notes:
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic. Immediately following the service lunch will be served in the fellowship hall followed by burial at the Atlantic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be held prior to the service at the church starting at 10:00 a.m.
The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Exira Care Center for the exceptional and loving care they provided to Jettie. Memorials may be directed to the family so they can show their appreciation to the staff.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jettie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Jettie Gaines, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 12
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14
Anniversaries
-
Sep 13
-
Sep 14