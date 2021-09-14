|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Jettie Gaines
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, September 27, 2021
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|First Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa
|Burial:
|Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|to the time of service.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Exira Care Center Staff.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jettie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Jettie Gaines, 93, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
