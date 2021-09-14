Jettie Gaines, 93, of Atlantic
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Jettie Gaines
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 27, 2021
Time:11 a.m.
Location:First Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa 
Burial:Atlantic, Iowa Cemetery
Open Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start:10 a.m.
Visitation End:to the time of service.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Exira Care Center Staff.

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

The service will be livestreamed and recorded, please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jettie’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

