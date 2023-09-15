Jill A. (Morhain) Vanatta, 52, of Essex, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life At A Later Date
Name:Jill A. (Morhain) Vanatta
Pronunciation: 
Age:52
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In Jill's name directed to Anderson Park - Essex, IA
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Jill passed away on Thursday evening, September 14, 2023, at home in Essex.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

