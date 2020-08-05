|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jill Price
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|39
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Calvary Chapel, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Calvary Chapel, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|open 3:00 p.m., and with the family from 5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Jill Price Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jill passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Jill Price, 39, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
