Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Jill Price
Age:39
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, August 7, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Calvary Chapel, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Calvary Chapel, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, August 6, 2020
Visitation Start:open 3:00 p.m., and with the family from 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Jill Price Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Jill passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 4, 2020.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

