Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Jim Bartelson
|78
|Anita, Iowa
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|11:00 a.m.
|First Baptist Church, Atlantic, IA
|First Baptist Church, Atlantic, IA
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|9:00 a.m.
|11:00 a.m.
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Anita Fire Department, Anita Library, or the First Baptist Church in Atlantic.
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Evergreen Cemetery in Anita
Jim Bartelson, 78, of Anita, Iowa, died, July 7, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.
The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
