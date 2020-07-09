John Shannon
Name:Jim Bartelson
Age:78
From:Anita, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, July 13, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:First Baptist Church, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Location:First Baptist Church, Atlantic, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 13, 2020
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m. 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Anita Fire Department, Anita Library, or the First Baptist Church in Atlantic.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery in Anita
Jim Bartelson, 78, of Anita, Iowa, died, July 7, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. 

The family has requested that masks be worn for the visitation and service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com