|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Jim Barton
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 16, 2023
|Time:
|2:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tusday, May 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 - 2:00 P.M. - Open Visitation
|Visitation End:
|1:00 - 2:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends
|Memorials:
|Veterans of Foreign Wars National Headquarters (vfw.org)
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Carl Cemetery, with Military Honors, at a later date
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Jim Barton, 92, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
