Service:Funeral Services
Name:Jim Barton
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Time:2:30 P.M.
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tusday, May 16, 2023
Visitation Start:1:00 - 2:00 P.M. - Open Visitation
Visitation End:1:00 - 2:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends
Memorials:Veterans of Foreign Wars National Headquarters (vfw.org)
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Carl Cemetery, with Military Honors, at a later date
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

