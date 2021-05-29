Jim Cline
Buy Now
Service:Funeral 
Name:Jim Cline
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Hopkins, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time:10:00am
Location:First Christian Church of Hopkins
Visitation Location:First Christian Church of Hopkins
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00pm
Visitation End:8:00pm
Memorials:First Christian Church of Hopkins or Hopkins Community Betterment
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.