|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jim Cline
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Hopkins, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|First Christian Church of Hopkins
|Visitation Location:
|First Christian Church of Hopkins
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 1, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|First Christian Church of Hopkins or Hopkins Community Betterment
|Funeral Home:
|Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri
|Notes:
Jim Cline, 78, Hopkins, Missouri
Price Funeral Home
