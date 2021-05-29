Jim Cline
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Jim Cline
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Hopkins, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time: 10:00am
Location: First Christian Church of Hopkins
Visitation Location:  First Christian Church of Hopkins
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00pm
Visitation End: 8:00pm
Memorials: First Christian Church of Hopkins or Hopkins Community Betterment
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, Missouri
Notes: 

