|Service:
|Funeral Mass
|Name:
|Jim Folkes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wed., June 1
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 31
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg or Hamburg Hometown Pride
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Jim Folkes, 80, Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
