Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.