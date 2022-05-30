Jim Folkes
Service: Funeral Mass
Name: Jim Folkes
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wed., June 1
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, May 31
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg or Hamburg Hometown Pride
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.