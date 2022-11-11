|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Jim Headlee
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 19, 2022
|Time:
| 10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 18, 2022
|Visitation Start:
| 4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
| 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Classic cars are welcome in the procession to the cemetery.
|Notes:
Jim Headlee, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
