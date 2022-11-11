Jim Headlee
Service:Funeral services
Name:Jim Headlee
Age:74
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial, with military honors by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. Classic cars are welcome in the procession to the cemetery.
Jim Headlee, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Sunday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

