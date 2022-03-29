Jim "Jonesy" Jones, 67, of Corning, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Services
Name:Jim "Jonesy" Jones
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Corning
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, April 1, 2022
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Corning United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 31, 2022
Visitation Start:Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Choice Inc. of Corning
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

