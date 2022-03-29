|Service:
|Celebration of Life Services
|Name:
|Jim "Jonesy" Jones
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Corning
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, April 1, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Corning United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 31, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|Open visitation 3:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Choice Inc. of Corning
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Jim "Jonesy" Jones, 67, of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
