Jim "Moon" R. Mullen, 81, Atlantic
Service:Funeral 
Name:Jim "Moon" R. Mullen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, July 14, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic, IA 
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 13, 2023 
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in honor of Jim, and they will be designated at a later date. Memorials may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic 
Cemetery:Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena, IA 
Notes:A luncheon will be held following the funeral service in the community room of the Schmidt Family Funeral Home 

