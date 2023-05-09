|Service:
|Funeral and Masonic Service
|Name:
|Jim Olinger
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Shambaugh, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 11, 2023
|Time:
|7:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 11, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Parkinson Foundation or the Clarinda Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa
|Notes:
Jim passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Jim Olinger, 89, Shambaugh, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 10
-
May 11
-
May 11