Service: Funeral and Masonic Service
Name: Jim Olinger
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Shambaugh, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Parkinson Foundation or the Clarinda Foundation
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa
Notes:

Jim passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the Azria Care Center, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

