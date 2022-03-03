|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jim Poore
|Pronunciation:
|Poor
|Age:
|59
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Time:
|4:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
|Open Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jim Poore, 59, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service, with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home. The service will be recorded and available to view on the funeral home website by the end of day Sunday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jim’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
