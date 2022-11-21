|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jim Shum
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Jim Shum memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery
|Notes:
Jim passed away early Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Jim Shum, 98, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
