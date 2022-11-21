Jim Shum
Service: Funeral
Name: Jim Shum
Pronunciation: 
Age: 98
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, November 28, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 28, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Jim Shum memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Jim passed away early Monday morning, November 21, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.