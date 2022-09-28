|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Jim Slough
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|James Slough Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family)
|Notes:
Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Jim Slough, 78, of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
