Jim Slough
Service: Celebration of Life Memorial
Name: Jim Slough
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: James Slough Memorial
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery with military rites (private family)
Notes:

Jim passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

