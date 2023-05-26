Jim Stalder, 91, Greenfield
Service:Funeral 
Name:Jim Stalder
Pronunciation: 
Age:91 
From:Greenfield, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, May 30, 2023 
Time:11:00am 
Location:Greenfield United Methodist Church 
Visitation Location:Greenfield United Methodist Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, May 29, 2023 
Visitation Start:3:00pm 
Visitation End:6:00pm 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Jim’s name at a later date. 
Funeral Home:The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield 
Cemetery:Greenfield Cemetery at a later date 
Notes:A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church. 

