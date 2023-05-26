Jim Stalder, 91, Greenfield

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jim Stalder
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Greenfield, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 30, 2023
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Greenfield United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Greenfield United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, May 29, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|3:00pm
|Visitation End:
|6:00pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Jim’s name at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield
|Cemetery:
|Greenfield Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
|A luncheon will immediately follow the service at the church.
