|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jim Wegman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|College Springs, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 19, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 18, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Jim's name or to the Patriot Honor Guard
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
|Notes:
Jim passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his residence in College Springs. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Jim Wegman, 73, of College Springs, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
