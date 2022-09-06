Service: Graveside Funeral
Name: Jim Whipple, Sr.
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Braddyville Cemetery  Family is requesting casual dress
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, September 12, 2022
Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: St. Paul Lutheran Church Landscaping Fund
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Braddyville Cemetery
Notes:

Jim passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Hospital.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

