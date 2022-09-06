|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Jim Whipple, Sr.
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Braddyville Cemetery Family is requesting casual dress
|Visitation Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Paul Lutheran Church Landscaping Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Braddyville Cemetery
|Notes:
Jim passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Jim Whipple, Sr., 94, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
