|Service:
|Potluck Gathering
|Name:
|Jimmie DeLong
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Rock Port, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 19, 2022
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|The Center - Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Linden Christian Church - Rural Rock Port, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Cremains will be buried at Thurman Cemetery - Thurman, IA at a later date.
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Jimmie J. DeLong, 81, Rock Port, MO
