Jimmie DeLong
Service: Potluck Gathering
Name: Jimmie DeLong
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Rock Port, MO
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: The Center - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Linden Christian Church - Rural Rock Port, MO
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Cremains will be buried at Thurman Cemetery - Thurman, IA at a later date.
Notes: Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.