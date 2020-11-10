Jimmy Morgan of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial 
Name:Jimmy Morgan
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 14, 2020
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:
Jimmy (Jim) L. Morgan age 77 went to his heavenly home on November 08, 2020. 

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday November 14th at the Evangelical Free Church located at 1 E 22nd St, Atlantic, IA 50022.

The Service will be live streamed on the Roland Funeral Service website at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jimmy's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

