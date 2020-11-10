Jimmy Morgan of Atlantic, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Services
|Name:
|Jimmy Morgan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Evangelical Free Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Jimmy (Jim) L. Morgan age 77 went to his heavenly home on November 08, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday November 14th at the Evangelical Free Church located at 1 E 22nd St, Atlantic, IA 50022.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jimmy's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
