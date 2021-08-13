Jimmy P. McCoy, 78, of Norman, Oklahoma

|Service:
|Celebration of Life services are to be held at a later date.
|Name:
|Jimmy P. McCoy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Norman, Oklahoma
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Jimmy passed away on Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
