Jimmy P. McCoy, 78, of Norman, Oklahoma
Service:Celebration of Life services are to be held at a later date.
Name:Jimmy P. McCoy
Age:78
From:Norman, Oklahoma
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Jimmy passed away on Saturday evening, August 7, 2021 at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

