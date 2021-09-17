Jimmy Rusco
Service:Gathering of Family and Friends
Name:Jimmy Rusco
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 21, 2021 
Time:5-7 PM
Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home  -- Bedford
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed towards the family to be established  
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.  

