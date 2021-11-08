|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Jo Ann Clark
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, Nov. 20
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
|United Trinity Church-Hamburg, Hamburg InterChurch Council Food Pantry, or to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City - Inurnment to be held at later date
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Jo Ann Clark, 79, Hamburg, IA
