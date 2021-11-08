Service: Memorial Service
Name: Jo Ann Clark
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, Nov. 20
Visitation Start: 10 a.m.
Visitation End: 11 a.m.
Memorials: United Trinity Church-Hamburg, Hamburg InterChurch Council Food Pantry, or to the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery - Nebr. City - Inurnment to be held at later date
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

