Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Jo Ann Fender Hinz
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Emerson, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Sunday, October 23, 2022 
Time:9:00 AM to 11:00 AM 
Location:

Indian Creek Museum  59256 380th St, Hastings, IA

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.