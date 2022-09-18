|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Jo Ann Fender Hinz
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Emerson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, October 23, 2022
|Time:
|9:00 AM to 11:00 AM
|Location:
Indian Creek Museum 59256 380th St, Hastings, IA
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Jo Ann passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, in Shenandoah, Iowa Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Jo Ann Hinz, 78, of Emerson, Iowa
Pat Leece
