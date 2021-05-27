Jo Anna Perkins
Service:Funeral
Name:Jo Anna Perkins
Pronunciation: 
Age:72
From:Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, June 3, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:St. John's Lutheran Church - Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Jo Anna Perkins Scholarship Fund
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery:East Liberty Cemetery - Malvern
Notes:

Jo Anna passed away May 27, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

