|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Jo Anna Perkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|72
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 3, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. John's Lutheran Church - Hastings, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Jo Anna Perkins Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|East Liberty Cemetery - Malvern
|Notes:
Jo Anna passed away May 27, 2021. Condolences and memories may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
