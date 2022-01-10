Jo E. Rankin
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Jo Earlene (Peery) Rankin
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 14, 2022 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:First United Methodist Church, Maryville 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:First United Methodist Church, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, both of Maryville.
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Jo passed away after a short illness on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at a hospital in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com

