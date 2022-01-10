|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Jo Earlene (Peery) Rankin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 14, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Maryville
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|First United Methodist Church, or the New Nodaway Humane Society, both of Maryville.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Jo passed away after a short illness on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at a hospital in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Jo E. Rankin, 88, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 10
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
Anniversaries
-
Jan 10