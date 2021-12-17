Joan Baker
Service: Funeral
Name: Joan Baker
Age: 87
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Disables American Veterans
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Washington Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa
Joan passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Eiler Place, Clarinda, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

