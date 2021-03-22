|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Joan Bingle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 26, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Lenox United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
Joan Bingle, 83, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
