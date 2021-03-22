Joan Bingle
Service:Funeral
Name:Joan Bingle
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, March 26, 2021
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Lenox United Presbyterian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, March 25, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 PM
Visitation End:6:00 PM
Memorials:Instead of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Lenox United Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery ~ Lenox, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.