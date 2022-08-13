Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Joan E. Reinert
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 20, 2022
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:AseraCare Hospice or Midlands Living Center
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

