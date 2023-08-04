Fox, Joan
Service:Memorial Graveside
Name:Joan Fox
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Shenandoah
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 12, 2023 
Time:1:30 p.m.
Location:Elmwood Cemetery - Coin
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:The Alzheimer's Association or The Shenandoah Community Food Pantry
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Elmwood Cemetery 
Notes:

Joan passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Accura Healthcare Center in Shenandoah.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

