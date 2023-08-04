|Service:
|Memorial Graveside
|Name:
|Joan Fox
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Shenandoah
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 12, 2023
|Time:
|1:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Elmwood Cemetery - Coin
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|The Alzheimer's Association or The Shenandoah Community Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Elmwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Joan passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Accura Healthcare Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com
Joan Fox, 92 of Shenandoah
Wabash Memorial Chapel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 5
-
Aug 6
Anniversaries
-
Aug 7