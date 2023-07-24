|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Joan Garnatz
|Pronunciation:
|Jo Ann Gar nets
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, July 28, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5 PM
|Visitation End:
|7 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Joan Garnatz, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
