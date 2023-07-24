Service: Funeral
Name: Joan Garnatz
Pronunciation: Jo Ann Gar nets
Age: 82
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
Visitation Start: 5 PM
Visitation End: 7 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

