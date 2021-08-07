Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.