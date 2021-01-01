Service:Pending 
Name:Joan M. Lynn
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Joan passed away on January 1, 2021 at the Windsor Manor Assisted Living Community in Shenandoah. 

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

