Joan M. Setterburg, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial At A Later Date
Name:Joan M. Setterburg
Pronunciation:joe-ann  set-er-burg
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Rural Bethesda, Iowa
Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah Public Library or Bethesday Lutheran Church
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held at a later date - Bethesda Cemetery
Notes:Joan passed away on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

