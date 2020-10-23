Joan M. Setterburg, 90, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial At A Later Date
|Name:
|Joan M. Setterburg
|Pronunciation:
|joe-ann set-er-burg
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rural Bethesda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah Public Library or Bethesday Lutheran Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at a later date - Bethesda Cemetery
|Notes:
|Joan passed away on Friday morning, October 23, 2020 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
