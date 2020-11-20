|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Joan McKern
|Pronunciation:
|jo-ann
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Stanton, IA
|Previous:
|Emerson, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Malvern, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Emerson United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
State of Iowa/CDC guidelines will be followed for indoor (limit 15) and outdoor gatherings (limit 30), masks required, and social distancing. Joan passed away on November 19, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Joan McKern, 85, Stanton, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
