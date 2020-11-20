Joan McKern
Service:Graveside 
Name:Joan McKern
Pronunciation:jo-ann
Age:85
From:Stanton, IA
Previous:Emerson, IA
Day and Date:Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Time:2:00 PM
Location:Malvern, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Visitation Start:12:30 PM
Visitation End:1:30 PM
Memorials:Emerson United Methodist Church
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

State of Iowa/CDC guidelines will be followed for indoor (limit 15) and outdoor gatherings (limit 30), masks required, and social distancing. Joan passed away on November 19, 2020 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

