|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Joan Robertson
|Pronunciation:
|Jo-anne
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 1
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Church of Christ in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|United Church of Christ in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 1 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the United Church of Christ, Atlantic Splash Pad and the American Heart Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 2nd at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Adel, Iowa. Those attending are welcome to join in a procession to the cemetery that will leave Roland Funeral Home at 11:15 a.m., Wednesday.
|Notes:
Joan Robertson, 80, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at her home.
The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of day Tuesday.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Joan’s family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
